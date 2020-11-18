L&T shares jump over 6 pc

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday closed with a gain of over 6 per cent after the company's construction and mining equipment business secured one of its biggest-ever orders. The company's shares ended 6.15 per cent higher at Rs 1,147.75 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip rose by 6.04 per cent to close at Rs 1,146.20. The construction and mining equipment business of L&T has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel, according to a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, 26 of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel's Iron Ore Mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 Ton Dump Trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel''s West Bokaro Coal Mines in Jharkhand..