Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 injured as bus crashes into road divider in Navi Mumbai

At least 17 persons were injured after a private bus they were travelling in crashed into a road divider in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:25 IST
17 injured as bus crashes into road divider in Navi Mumbai

At least 17 persons were injured after a private bus they were travelling in crashed into a road divider in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Kamothe locality at around 6 am, when the driver of the bus, which was heading towards Badlapur in Thane district, lost control of the wheel and crashed the vehicle into a road divider, an official said.

As many as 17 persons, including the driver, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stable, the official said. A case has been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the IPC and further probe is underway, senior inspector Sanjay Patil of Kamothe police station said.

PTI ZA ARU ARU.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Jonas to return as 'The Voice' coach for season 20

Singer Nick Jonas is set to join The Voice for the 20th season of the reality singing series, which will debut in the spring of 2021. The stint marks the Sucker singers return to the NBC show after he filled in for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Le...

Organisation of Poorvanchalis to host Chhath Puja online

A city-based organisation of Poorvanchalis people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh plans to host Chhath Puja online for devotees after authorities directed that rituals associated with the festival will not be allowed in river...

CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has been seeing a spurt in the number of cases in the last couple of weeks, officials said on Wednes...

India printer mkt declines 12.7% y-o-y in Q3: IDC

Indias hardcopy peripherals HCP market witnessed a decline of 12.7 per cent to 0.91 million units in the September 2020 quarter over the year-ago period, according to research firm IDC. However, on a sequential basis, the HCP copiers and pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020