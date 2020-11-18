17 injured as bus crashes into road divider in Navi Mumbai

At least 17 persons were injured after a private bus they were travelling in crashed into a road divider in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Kamothe locality at around 6 am, when the driver of the bus, which was heading towards Badlapur in Thane district, lost control of the wheel and crashed the vehicle into a road divider, an official said.

As many as 17 persons, including the driver, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stable, the official said. A case has been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the IPC and further probe is underway, senior inspector Sanjay Patil of Kamothe police station said.

