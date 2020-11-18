Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Alibaba of Agriculture', Agri10x, gears up to set new records

Pune-based agtech major Agri10x is expected to clock a whopping GMV of INR 100 crore by December 2021, making it not just one of the fastest growing agtech companies globally, but also rightfully earning the title of the 'Alibaba of Agriculture'.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:31 IST
'Alibaba of Agriculture', Agri10x, gears up to set new records
Agri10x logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Pune-based agtech major Agri10x is expected to clock a whopping GMV of INR 100 crore by December 2021, making it not just one of the fastest growing agtech companies globally, but also rightfully earning the title of the 'Alibaba of Agriculture'. The world's largest digital agriculture e-marketplace, Agri10x has turned the fortunes of more than one lakh farmers within a short span of time. This has been possible thanks to the recent path-breaking Indian Agriculture Reform Bills 2020, which has opened the floodgates for farmers to explore promising selling channels across the country.

The 24x7 digital platform is creating waves amongst the farming community, thanks to the ease of conducting business. Backed by innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, Agri10x platform offers transparency, traceability and sustainability. Its key features like instant payment, quality assaying, competitive pricing, warehousing and logistics support have made Agri10x platform a preferred partner for farmers, FPOs as well as traders. Its clientele also includes various corporates and processing units with whom they aspire to bring a positive change in the agricultural realm.

The portal connects farmers with sellers both in domestic and international markets and offers a wide range of fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, dry fruits and spices. Agri10x has a strong foothold in commodities like onion, potato, tomato, lemon, ginger, chillies, garlic, pomegranate, pineapple, soyabean, maize, corn, etc. and regularly exports to various Southeast Asian and Middle East countries. The company has managed to generate volume-based business, which shows a promising future for Indian agriculture. Agri10x is also fast expanding its base in local trading across various states including Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tripura to name a few.

The founders deeply believe that a 'farmer is the king', who deserves to earn a respectable livelihood. "With technological advancement and reforms, farmers can now easily sell their produce at farmgate level without the hassle of going to a mandi physically or waiting for their dues endlessly. At Agri10x, we have consciously worked towards eliminating the middlemen who have threatened the livelihood of farmers for ages. Through our platform, we provide global market accessibility for farmers along with favourable pricing," said Pankajj Ghode, CEO, Agri10x. The agtech firm is also closely working with the Common Service Centre (CSC) across India -- a government set-up that supports farmers and offers e-governance on a massive scale. Agri10x is also building a strong network of Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and actively contributing in employment generation across rural India.

With even the sky not being the limit, Agri10x is indeed a market disruptor that lives up to its motto of 'Ten Times Gains, Ten Times Happiness' for farmers. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial complete, cites shot is 95 per cent effective

American drug giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses ...

Additional ICU beds will be made available in next few days: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after visiting Guru Teg Bahadur GTB Hospita...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days....

U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes

After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again after two fatal disasters. The FAA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020