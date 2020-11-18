Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak parliamentary committee passes CPEC Authority Bill

A parliamentary committee has cleared with majority vote the "China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020" which was blocked by the Opposition members during the last meeting, a media report said on Wednesday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:56 IST
Pak parliamentary committee passes CPEC Authority Bill

A parliamentary committee has cleared with majority vote the "China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020" which was blocked by the Opposition members during the last meeting, a media report said on Wednesday. The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning and Development presided over by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Junaid Akbar took up the government bill on Tuesday. After a detailed discussion, the committee agreed to decide the fate of the bill through voting.

The Opposition members said their objections over the creation of the CPEC Authority (CPECA) had not been addressed and the creation of a new authority would affect CPEC projects instead of expediting them. The USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is fully funded by Beijing under the multi-billion One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the CPECA would have no powers as all work would be carried out by the line ministries and added that the authority's operations would not be in conflict with the working of the line ministries. The committee chairman then put the bill to vote, saying a comprehensive discussion had already been held during the previous meeting.

The committee recommended with majority 7:5 votes that the bill may be passed by the National Assembly, the report said. Out of total 20 members of the committee, half each from the government and opposition benches, 13 members were present in the meeting. Out of 10 members from the government benches eight were present while five of the Opposition members attended the meeting.

Members of the committee belonging to the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) voted against the bill. Former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal strongly opposed the creation of the CPECA, saying it was unnecessary and superfluous as the planning ministry had discharged the role very diligently and effectively in the past.

The PML-N members believed that the CPECA would become a parallel Planning Commission with little utility and the real role and would be another "white elephant”. Iqbal recalled that more than USD 29 billion worth of investment had been channelised by the Planning Commission successfully without any authority and with the support of various ministries which should continue for successful implementation.

The planning ministry advocated the creation of CPECA, saying it would be "responsible for planning, facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating to ensure implementation of all activities related to CPEC". It said the authority was also required to ensure inter-provincial and inter-ministerial coordination, organising and coordinating meetings of a joint coordination committee and joint working groups.

It would also "be responsible for conducting sectoral research for informed decision making and long-term planning, monitoring and evaluation and to ensure implementation, besides narrative building and communication of CPEC and other related activities from time to time, " according to the planning ministry..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial complete, cites shot is 95 per cent effective

American drug giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses ...

Additional ICU beds will be made available in next few days: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after visiting Guru Teg Bahadur GTB Hospita...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020