Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visionet India Launched 'Field Catalyst'-Unified Platform to Engage Field Mobility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:56 IST
Visionet India Launched 'Field Catalyst'-Unified Platform to Engage Field Mobility

A Single platform to engage field sales ecosystem, automate field programs and derive insights to ensure alignment of field activities with business priorities New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Manufacturers and distributors are facing multiple challenges in managing their field employees like: ⦁ Seamlessly interacting with the entire field ecosystem – retailers, distributors, sales officers, etc. ⦁ Aligning a geographically dispersed and diverse field force with the current business priorities ⦁ Confirming whether initiatives undertaken in the field have resulted in tangible business impact at a local level Visionet India, premier technology solutions and business process Management Company has launched Field Catalyst - A single platform to engage all business stakeholders by automating field programs & deriving insights to ensure alignment of field activities with business priorities in Manufacturing and distribution business be it Field Sales ecosystem, business managers & distributors or retailers.

The current scenario has forced most of the manufacturing and distributor companies to think about how to manage their field force ecosystems effectively and the marketing spends they are making on field activities are in line with business priorities or not. At Visionet, our SMEs ascertained that in a post-COVID world, all companies will look for a solution which is viable in terms of engagement and gives better visibility on business activities aligned to business priorities. People will keep working from remote places, the distribution universe is too diverse to be physically reached out by all the business stake holders, but the FOS deployed in each corner could be managed as per business demands on day to day basis. Similarly, field activities could be planned and monitored at single window in tune to business, yielding better results for the organization. In response, we came up with the solution called Field Catalyst.

Field Catalyst is a one stop solution for improvised field force automation, field ecosystem collaborators (collaboration between field force, retailers, distributors, and end users) & field insights and analytics. Features which set Field Catalyst apart are ⦁ Real time monitoring - Enhanced productivity ⦁ Ecosystem alignment - Distributors, retailers & sales officers on one platform ⦁ Data analytics - Offline data collection negating the data loss ⦁ Attendance monitoring - Geotagged, timestamped selfie based attendance.

⦁ On the go approval - on the go leave and expense approvals ⦁ Pro-active management alerts - Better governance and real time business decisions On the launch of Field Catalyst, Mr. Alok Bansal, MD & Country head Visionet India, said, “We came across many use cases where people were looking for a one stop solution to managing field force, getting insights for business decisions and deciding for business activities in line with business priorities and we came up with the idea of “Field Catalyst”- which is a complete package for all these problems. It is ready to use, reliable as it is tested thoroughly at multiple stages and could be customized as per client need.” “The solution is created in a way that it could be used on all platforms, it is usable on mobile, web and integration to any CRM is very easy to implement.” About Visionet India Visionet Inc is a premier information technology, consulting and business process management company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do their business better. Visionet delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a holistic view of "Business through Technology”. By combining digital strategy, customer-centric design, advanced analytics, Visionet helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, a strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Visionet has a dedicated workforce of over 5600 serving 350+ clients in 4 continents and 14 countries. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial complete, cites shot is 95 per cent effective

American drug giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses ...

Additional ICU beds will be made available in next few days: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after visiting Guru Teg Bahadur GTB Hospita...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020