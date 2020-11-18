U.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday votec unanimously to approve a bill to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies new airplanes after two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people and raised questions about U.S. regulators' oversight.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat, said the message to the FAA and Boeing is "cutting corners is not an option." On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved similar legislation. The FAA said Wednesday it issued an order to unground the plane after 20 months.