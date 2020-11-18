Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:26 IST
U.S. Senate panel votes to advance FAA certification reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday votec unanimously to approve a bill to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies new airplanes after two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people and raised questions about U.S. regulators' oversight.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat, said the message to the FAA and Boeing is "cutting corners is not an option." On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved similar legislation. The FAA said Wednesday it issued an order to unground the plane after 20 months.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to represent U.S. at this week's APEC summit, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to represent the United States at a virtual Asia-Pacific summit this week in which his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping also plans to participate, a U.S. official told Reuters. Trumps participation ...

BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Coochbehar

A Bhartiya Janata Party BJP worker was found dead in the Tufanganj area of Coochbehar district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.We have detained one person. There is no p...

Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a Black teenager outside a mall in February, is resigning from the department. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separatio...

MP Tourism Board collaborates with woman bikers to promote tourism

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board MPTB on Wednesday said it is collaborating with woman bikers to promote state tourism and encourage travellers to explore new and offbeat destinations. Under this collaboration, an all-woman bike trip, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020