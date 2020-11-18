Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection under Irish law

Norwegian Air has asked an Irish court to oversee a restructuring of its massive debt as it seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic, the budget airline said on Wednesday. Norway's government last week rejected the airline's plea for another injection of state funds, and the company said the following day it was at risk of having to halt operations in early 2021 unless it got access to more cash.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:49 IST
Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection under Irish law
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Air has asked an Irish court to oversee a restructuring of its massive debt as it seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic, the budget airline said on Wednesday.

Norway's government last week rejected the airline's plea for another injection of state funds, and the company said the following day it was at risk of having to halt operations in early 2021 unless it got access to more cash. Around 100 Norwegian Air staff wearing company uniform had demonstrated in front of the parliament building earlier on Wednesday to demand more state support for the airline and the rest of the industry.

Growing rapidly to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and the biggest foreign carrier serving New York and other major U.S. cities, Norwegian's debt and liabilities stood at 66.8 billion crowns ($7.4 billion) at the end of September. "Norwegian has chosen an Irish process since its aircraft assets are held in Ireland," the company said in a statement.

"Based on Norwegian's current cash position and the projections going forward, the company believes it has sufficient liquidity to go through the above-mentioned process." Norwegian Air has scaled back its schedules drastically and is now serving domestic routes only, with six of its 140 aircraft flying.

TRANSATLANTIC FLYING Before the pandemic, Norwegian Air helped transform transatlantic travel, expanding the European budget airline business model to longer-haul destinations, making basic flights cheaper for those prepared to go without frills.

Included in the overall amount owed was net interest-bearing debt of 48.5 billion crowns, while Norwegian's cash holdings stood at just 3.4 billion at the end of the third quarter. Having lost money each year from 2017 to 2019, and raised new equity from shareholders on three occasions as the company haemorrhaged cash, Norwegian was seen as vulnerable even before the virus outbreak.

Norway granted loans guarantees to the company of 3 billion crowns, but later rejected a second request for funds. Norwegian's shares were suspended ahead of the announcement, at 1239 GMT. They were trading down 0.3% at the time.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Traders not in favour of another lockdown in Delhi

Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Nearly 200 traders associations g...

COVID: Kejriwal calls all-party meeting; Railways to provide coaches with beds; Doctors and paramedics from paramilitary arrive

As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting ...

Economic Recovery Plan to serve as SA’s roadmap going forward

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan will serve as South Africas roadmap going forward, as it dusts off the debris left by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa told potential investors at the South Africa Investment Con...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020