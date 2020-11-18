Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher on growing vaccine bets, Boeing gains

Discount store operator TJX Companies Inc rose about 4% after topping estimates for quarterly results. "With earnings announcements coming in better than expected from the retail space and the positive news on Boeing, it should drive interest in cyclicals," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, New York.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:56 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher on growing vaccine bets, Boeing gains

The Dow and the S&P 500 inched higher on Wednesday as Boeing rose after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet, while growing optimism that a working vaccine was within reach also lifted the mood. The planemaker advanced 1% as it geared up to resume deliveries of the best-selling jet again after a 20-month grounding following two fatal crashes.

The news also lifted the S&P 1500 airlines index 3.5%, with American Airlines rising 4.3% and Southwest Airlines adding 3% as the carriers laid out plans to fly the aircraft again. Earlier in the day, Pfizer Inc said it would apply for emergency U.S. authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine within days and disclosed final results from a late-stage trial that showed it was 95% effective. The drugmaker's shares rose 1.7%.

The announcement comes after Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its COVID-19 vaccine, showing similar effectiveness. "The biggest positive news is Pfizer is not only going to get approval for the vaccine but the vaccine coming at 95% effectiveness which is terrific," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist, MAI Capital Management, New York.

Meanwhile, the number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at its highest ever on Tuesday, as the global epicenter the United States entered winter. At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.53 points, or 0.27%, to 29,862.88, the S&P 500 gained 5.49 points, or 0.15%, to 3,615.02 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.90 points, or 0.11%, to 11,912.24.

Target Corp rose 4.4% after the big-box retailer blew past expectations for quarterly profit and sales, as its quick delivery services boosted online shopping. Discount store operator TJX Companies Inc rose about 4% after topping estimates for quarterly results.

"With earnings announcements coming in better than expected from the retail space and the positive news on Boeing, it should drive interest in cyclicals," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, New York. S&P sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as financials , industrials and energy provided some of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500.

Lowe's Cos Inc tumbled 6.4% as the home improvement chain forecast holiday-quarter earnings largely below analysts' estimates. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.2-to-1 ratio and by a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 190 new highs and nine new lows.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...

97 candidates in poll fray for 2 Maha council seats in Pune

As many as 97 candidates are left in the fray here for election to two seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, an official said on Wednesday. Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduates constituency and 35 fro...

BioNTech says vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions

U.S. and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firms chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results. Speaking to Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020