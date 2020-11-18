Left Menu
The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims' families.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:50 IST
U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims' families. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson signed an order lifting the longest jet grounding in commercial aviation history, and the agency released details of the software, system and training upgrades Boeing and airlines must complete before carrying passengers.

The 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019 and triggered a hailstorm of investigations, frayed U.S. leadership in global aviation and cost Boeing some $20 billion. "We've done everything humanly possible to make sure" these types of crashes do not happen again, Dickson told Reuters, saying he felt "100% confident" in the plane's safety.

While U.S. airlines can start flying commercially once they complete the FAA's requirements, including a one-time simulator training session for all MAX pilots, flights elsewhere will depend on approval from other regulators across the globe. In a show of independence, Canada and Brazil said on Wednesday they were continuing their own reviews but expected to conclude the process soon, illustrating how the 737 MAX crashes upended a once U.S.-dominated airline safety system in which nations large and small for decades moved in lock-step with the FAA.

Questions remain over how quickly other regulators, especially in China, will lift their flight bans. The U.S. planemaker's best-selling jet will make its comeback facing headwinds from a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, new European trade tariffs and mistrust of one of the most scrutinized brands in aviation.

The 737 MAX is a re-engined upgrade of a jet introduced in the 1960s. Single-aisle jets like the MAX and rival Airbus A320neo are workhorses that dominate global fleets and provide a major source of industry profit. Boeing shares were up 0.9% at $211.95 on Wednesday afternoon amid a slightly higher broader market. Shares of major U.S. airlines also rose.

When flights resume, Boeing will be running a 24-hour war room to monitor all MAX flights for issues that could impact the jet's return, from stuck landing gear to health emergencies, three people familiar with the matter said. Families of the Ethiopian crash victims said in a statement they felt "sheer disappointment and renewed grief" following the FAA's decision to return the aircraft to service. "Our family was broken," Naoise Ryan, whose 39-year-old husband died aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, said on Tuesday.

LONG RUNWAY AHEAD While regulators were quick to ground the plane globally after the second MAX crash in March 2019, the process of putting the planes back in the air is long and complex.

The FAA is requiring new pilot training and software upgrades to deal with a stall-prevention system called MCAS, which in both crashes repeatedly shoved down the jet's nose as pilots struggled to regain control. U.S. airlines with 737 MAX jets said on Wednesday they would complete the FAA's maintenance and training requirement as they gradually return the plane to schedules that have been drastically reduced in the pandemic.

American Airlines plans to relaunch the first commercial MAX flight since the grounding on Dec. 29, followed by United Airlines in the first quarter of 2021 and Southwest Airlines in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines expects to receive its first 737 MAX early next year and begin passenger service in March.

The FAA, which has faced accusations of being too close to Boeing in the past, said it plans in-person inspections of some 450 737 MAXs built and parked during the flight ban which could take at least a year to complete, prolonging the jets' deliveries. A humbled Boeing is scrambling to keep up maintenance and find new buyers for many of its mothballed 737 MAXs after receiving cancellations from their original buyers.

For a graphic on 737 MAX orders and deliveries to airline customers, click here: https://graphics.reuters.com/BOEING-ORDERS/MAX/xlbpgzjbovq/ "Every next plane we deliver is an opportunity to rebuild our brand and regain trust," Boeing's chief executive, Dave Calhoun, told employees in a memo.

Calhoun's message and a company statement avoided references to the "MAX" brand, referring to it instead as the "737-8" and "737-9." Even with all the hurdles, resuming deliveries of the 737 MAX will generate cash for Boeing and hundreds of strained parts suppliers.

Investigative reports have faulted Boeing and the FAA on the plane's development and for concealing information about MCAS from pilots, while a criminal probe is under way at the U.S. Department of Justice. Boeing also faces lawsuits from victims' families. U.S. lawmakers are also weighing proposals to reform the jet safety certification process.

