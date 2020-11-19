Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air France-KLM prepares COVID-19 vaccine airlift

Air France-KLM is among airlines gearing up for the challenge of transporting millions of doses of temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines in the midst of a travel slump. Breakthrough vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna have yet to win final approval, but the drugmakers, their logistics and cargo providers are not waiting for a green light to activate freight plans.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 01:25 IST
Air France-KLM prepares COVID-19 vaccine airlift
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Air France-KLM is among airlines gearing up for the challenge of transporting millions of doses of temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines in the midst of a travel slump.

Breakthrough vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna have yet to win final approval, but the drugmakers, their logistics and cargo providers are not waiting for a green light to activate freight plans. Air France-KLM, which has decades of experience shipping medicines and vaccines in temperature-controlled conditions, is preparing a test run in coming days to fly out dummy vaccine shipments, likely from KLM's Amsterdam-Schiphol hub.

The task is complicated by the conditions required by the Pfizer and Moderna shots - with respective storage temperatures of minus 80 Celsius and minus 20C. "It's going to be a major logistics challenge," said Air France cargo chief Christophe Boucher, citing the "massive" volume of vaccines to be distributed globally.

"Another difficulty is the temperature control," Boucher said in an interview at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport - where cargo specialists were preparing to load consignments of super-cooled rabies vaccines bound for Brazil. The COVID-19 airlift is being planned amid a partial shutdown of global air travel. Airlines have warned that travel curbs could hamper the effort, since around 45% of global cargo typically travels in passenger plane holds.

Air France-KLM does not rule out bringing idled jets back into service for the vaccine shipments, pharma cargo manager Florent Gand said. "We have some planes currently grounded that we can use if necessary to transport the COVID-19 vaccines around the world."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower as shutdown worries overshadow vaccine hopes

U.S. stocks lost substantial ground at the close of a see-saw session on Wednesday as investors weighed encouraging vaccine developments against surging COVID-19 infections and lockdowns. While all three major U.S. stock indexes closed in t...

Apple lowers App Store fees for small developers, critics see little impact

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make 1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store, but some of the companys critics called the move window dres...

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time; Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course ...

People News Roundup: Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time; French court rules against Clint Eastwood and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trialA French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020