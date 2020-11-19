Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel Payments Bank to expand footprint in Bengal

The bank has a network of over 30,000 neighbourhood banking points spread across West Bengal, and plans to expand its banking points in the state by 50 per cent by March 2021, the company said on Wednesday. Over 12,500 unbanked villages in the state now have access to formal banking services with Airtel Payments Bank.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:03 IST
Airtel Payments Bank to expand footprint in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Airtel Payments Bank is rapidly expanding its footprint in West Bengal to take banking services to unbanked villages in remote areas and to contribute to financial inclusion in the state. The bank has a network of over 30,000 neighbourhood banking points spread across West Bengal, and plans to expand its banking points in the state by 50 per cent by March 2021, the company said on Wednesday.

Over 12,500 unbanked villages in the state now have access to formal banking services with Airtel Payments Bank. Majority of the residents of these villages had no bank account or had to travel long distances to reach the nearest bank branch, the officials said.

Over two million customers in these villages now have a savings account with the bank. Through these banking points customers can also access a range of financial services like Aadhaar Enabled Payments, insurance and government pension schemes. "Airtel Payments Bank is committed to take formal banking services to the deep rural pockets of the country and work to build a robust doorstep banking infrastructure "We are planning to expand its footprint by 50 per cent by March 2021. This will be the largest banking network in the state and a large number of these banking points will serve customers in unbanked and under banked geographies," Airtel Payment Bank CEO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday Chinas imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.We urge th...

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it has slashed its App Store commission by half to 15 per cent for small businesses earning up to USD 1 million about Rs 7.4 crore per year on the platform. In the past, tech majors Appleand Google have be...

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

There is credible information that at least 19 serving and former Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited military report into war crimes releas...

Will Sherlock Season 5 introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott?

Sherlock Season 5 is a highly anticipated series fans have been waiting for a long period. But it is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. Fans continue to believe that it has several possibilities to return to small screens ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020