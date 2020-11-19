Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titan sees good traction across all businesses during festive season: Company

"The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15 per cent) for the 30 day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales," the company said in a business update. Titan said its watches and wearables business also did good business during the festive season with recovery close to last year levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:15 IST
Titan sees good traction across all businesses during festive season: Company

Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Thursday said the company saw good traction across all its businesses in the festive season and its jewellery business witnessed a "mid-teens" growth from Dussehra till Diwali. "The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15 per cent) for the 30 day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales," the company said in a business update.

Titan said its watches and wearables business also did good business during the festive season with recovery close to last year levels. "Eyewear business has also witnessed good traction," the company added.

Titan had reported a 37.81 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 199 crore, while its total income stood at Rs 4,389 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the second quarter of this fiscal, Titan's jewellery division recorded an income of Rs 3,446 crore as compared to Rs 3,528 crore last year, a decline of 2 per cent. Titan's watches and wearables business reported an income of Rs 400 crore against Rs 719 crore in the previous year, a decline of 44 per cent.

The eyewear business revenues declined by 39 per cent in the quarter, to Rs 94 crore as against Rs 154 crore last year. Shares of Titan Company Ltd were trading 3.75 per cent higher at Rs 1,327.60 on the BSE.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session to begin on Dec 21

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblys winter session will begin on December 21 and will have seven sittings, an Assembly official said on Thursday. The ninth session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on December 21 a...

Canadian accusations on China being cyber-crime threat are groundless, says China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday accusations by Canada are groundless, when asked about Canada naming China and Russia among main cyber-crime threats.Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in ...

NBA-Timberwolves select Georgia's Edwards first in 'virtual' draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday in a move the struggling team hopes will help revive its fortunes. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound teenager will join point g...

Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups

The coronavirus vaccine developed by teams at the University of Oxford has been shown to trigger a robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56-69 and those over 70 years of age. The findings published in Lancet on Thursday based on 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020