Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freepay's members can avail customized health insurance coverage underwritten by Care Health Insurance

Freepaycard, one of the country's premier online pre-paid card trading platforms will now offer coverage under a customized health insurance scheme for its existing members. This Scheme has been underwritten and serviced by Care Health Insurance, one of India's leading health insurers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:54 IST
Freepay's members can avail customized health insurance coverage underwritten by Care Health Insurance
Care Health Insurance. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Freepaycard, one of the country's premier online pre-paid card trading platforms will now offer coverage under a customized health insurance scheme for its existing members. This Scheme has been underwritten and serviced by Care Health Insurance, one of India's leading health insurers. "In view of the changing attitude towards preventive healthcare, ensuing the COVID outbreak, we are convinced that affordable health/medical insurance is the need of the hour. With that said, this association is a humble endeavour towards our members, facilitating access to affordable Healthcare schemes," said Richard Andrew, Founding Managing Director & CEO, Freepaycard India Pvt Ltd.

The Scheme will offer 3 different type of solutions to Freepaycard members: a 7-in-1 vector borne disease cover, Hospicash Health Insurance Cover and a Personal Accident Cover. These solutions have been tailor-made for Freepaycard members and have features such as - short initial wait-period of just 15 days, direct cashless claim settlement, upto 2% sum insured for room rent etc. The Scheme also offers thoughtful value additions like child education, hospicash allowance, repatriation benefit, road ambulance cover, accidental death benefit and permanent & temporary disablement benefit. "The present situation has resulted in increased awareness towards health insurance, which is now seen as a necessity instead of just a 'good-to-have' option. We are pleased to associate with Freepaycard in this initiative of extending health coverage to their members backed by technology-driven processes and quality servicing," said Anuj Gulati, Founding Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance.

The health insurer, while primarily ensuring customers' access to quality healthcare, has broadened the spectrum of overall 'Care' beyond hospitalization, to include preventive health check-ups, wellness, doctor consultations, diagnostics and home care. With the guiding principle of 'Care' being the fulcrum of all its customer-centric initiatives in the areas of product design, claims administration, technology development and customer service, the organization recently rechristened itself from Religare Health Insurance to Care Health Insurance. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's ups FY'21 India growth forecast to (-) 10.6 pc; says stimulus to boost mfg, jobs

Moodys Investors Service on Thursday upped Indias growth forecast to - 10.6 per cent for the current fiscal, from its earlier estimate of - 11.5 per cent saying the latest stimulus prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and shifts focu...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma reaches NCA to complete rehab with eye on Test series

By Baidurjo Bhose Kept away from the limited-overs series against Australia with an eye on the four-match Test series, opener Rohit Sharma reached the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday as he looks to complete rehabilitation ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira surges before likely rate hike, EMEA peers weaken

Turkeys lira strengthened on Thursday before a central bank rate decision later in the day, while most other emerging market currencies weakened as economic repercussions of the pandemic outweighed encouraging vaccine developments. The lira...

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec. 31 deadlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020