Many IT leaders in India planning significant hike in 2021 cloud budgets: Survey

Many IT leaders in India are planning to make significant increase in 2021 cloud budgets in order to facilitate remote working, according to a survey. A research from Amdocs found that Indian enterprises are focusing on hiring and reskilling employees on cloud services. It said 250 senior IT professionals in India businesses were surveyed.

The survey revealed that 73 per cent of India's IT leaders plan to make significant increase in their 2021 cloud budgets in order to make remote working easier, and potentially, permanent. "Upskilling and reskilling are going to be crucial to shifting work patterns, with 59 per cent of India enterprises aiming to upskill staff in cloud security practices," it said in a statement.

Security and data were seen as top concerns around cloud adoption, as per the research. Indian enterprises will also be hiring staff to help with their new cloud and remote working initiatives, Amdocs said adding that 40 per cent of enterprises said they will be hiring new data engineers. An equal proportion said they will be hiring data scientists.

The survey found that Indian enterprises have already taken major steps to adopt the cloud. It said 69 per cent of Indian enterprises are training employees on cloud-based data and analytics skills. As many as 77 per cent of India-based IT leaders said their organisations were doing enough to constantly reskill employees on cloud services.