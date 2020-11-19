Schoolteacher dies in mishap

A school teacher was run over and killed by a goods train near the Daltonganj railway station, GRP said on Thursday. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the school teacher identified as Sushma Ravani (42) was crossing the railway tracks on Wednesday when the 'pallu' of her saree got stuck in the tracks and she was run over and killed by a goods train.

The teacher was a resident of Belwatika locality of Medininagar. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

