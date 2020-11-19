Edutech major Byju's on Thursday announced the launch of its 'Give' initiative, under which it will distribute refurbished devices, powered with its content, to children without access to online education. Byju's initiative aims to be a people-driven movement that can take digital learning to as many children as possible, giving them a chance at remote learning, a statement said. Citizens are encouraged to donate their old or unused smart devices that will then be refurbished and powered with Byju's content and distributed to children with no access to online education, it added.

Byju's endeavours to democratise education and provide five million underprivileged children across remote areas access to quality online learning opportunities by 2025, it said. **** *Braille Works, OpenText team up to improve accessibility for individuals with visual impairments OpenText on Thursday said Braille Works, which provides reading materials for people who are blind, visually impaired, or reading impaired, is leveraging its Output Transformation solutions in their automation processes. Braille Works specializes in producing traditional alternative formats such as braille, large print, or audio, and needed a solution that provides high-volume automated remediation of documents. OpenText enables Braille Works to automate the processing of high-volume print streams, helping to ensure high-quality, compliant, and accessible content is produced more quickly and efficiently, a statement said.

**** *Hindalco Industries ranked as aluminium industry leader Hindalco Industries Ltd has been ranked as the aluminium industry leader for its sustainability performance in the 2020 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment rankings. Hindalco is the only company from India to be recognised as an Industry Leader this year, the company said in a statement. Industry Leaders are the top-performing companies in each of the 61 industries represented in the DJSI..