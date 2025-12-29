Turkish Special Forces Clash with Islamic State Militants in Yalova
Islamic State militants opened fire on police in Yalova, Turkiye, wounding seven officers during a raid. The clash involved backup from special forces. Recent police operations have led to the arrest of 115 militants allegedly planning attacks on holiday celebrations. IS has a history of attacks in the region.
In a dramatic encounter in northwest Turkiye, Islamic State militants opened fire on local law enforcement officers, leaving seven wounded in Yalova province, according to state-run media.
As police executed a raid on a hideout south of Istanbul, fierce resistance prompted the deployment of special forces from Bursa province to bolster the operation.
This incident follows a series of recent police raids resulting in the detention of 115 suspected militants allegedly planning holiday attacks, underscoring the continuous threat posed by IS in the region.
