Turkish Special Forces Clash with Islamic State Militants in Yalova

Islamic State militants opened fire on police in Yalova, Turkiye, wounding seven officers during a raid. The clash involved backup from special forces. Recent police operations have led to the arrest of 115 militants allegedly planning attacks on holiday celebrations. IS has a history of attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic encounter in northwest Turkiye, Islamic State militants opened fire on local law enforcement officers, leaving seven wounded in Yalova province, according to state-run media.

As police executed a raid on a hideout south of Istanbul, fierce resistance prompted the deployment of special forces from Bursa province to bolster the operation.

This incident follows a series of recent police raids resulting in the detention of 115 suspected militants allegedly planning holiday attacks, underscoring the continuous threat posed by IS in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

