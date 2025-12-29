Turkish Special Forces Clash with Islamic State Militants in Yalova

In a dramatic encounter in northwest Turkiye, Islamic State militants opened fire on local law enforcement officers, leaving seven wounded in Yalova province, according to state-run media.

As police executed a raid on a hideout south of Istanbul, fierce resistance prompted the deployment of special forces from Bursa province to bolster the operation.

This incident follows a series of recent police raids resulting in the detention of 115 suspected militants allegedly planning holiday attacks, underscoring the continuous threat posed by IS in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)