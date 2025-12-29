Bridging the Highway Hygiene Divide: Touching Towns' Mission to Transform Roadside Hospitality

India's burgeoning highway infrastructure, characterized by billion-dollar expressways like the Delhi-Chandigarh corridor, faces a persistent issue: inadequate roadside amenities. Despite engineering advancements, travelers struggle to find clean and safe stops.

Touching Towns, founded by Anshuman Chaudhary, tackles this challenge with a focus on education, working with highway establishments to improve hygiene standards. Rather than enforcing penalties, the startup provides training programs to foster cleanliness and safety, seeking to align business benefits with sanitation outcomes.

By starting along a key travel corridor and aiming for national scalability, Touching Towns addresses a crucial aspect of the travel experience, aiming to redefine roadside hospitality as India continues to invest in infrastructure development.