Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Development Fund approves $28.233m grants to Sudan's COVID-19 response

The funding will take the form of an African Development Fund grant of $26.47 million and a $1.764 million grant sourced from the Bank’s Transitional Support Facility Envelope.

AfDB | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:53 IST
African Development Fund approves $28.233m grants to Sudan's COVID-19 response
The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects are expected to undo economic gains the country has made over the last five years as well as slow its economic recovery.  Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)

The Board of the African Development Fund on Wednesday approved grants worth $28.233 million to Sudan to shore up the country's health system to effectively respond and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its social and economic impacts and build resilience to future pandemics, including climate-induced outbreaks.

The funding will take the form of an African Development Fund grant of $26.47 million and a $1.764 million grant sourced from the Bank's Transitional Support Facility Envelope. The grants are being provided under the African Development Bank's COVID-19 Response Facility.

Under the project, four components will be rolled out at national and regional levels: Strengthening health systems and building resilience to respond to COVID-19 and future epidemics and pandemics; enhancing community engagement and risk communication; strengthening laboratory testing and surveillance; and project management.

The first component will include increasing intensive care units (ICUs), medical equipment and infrastructure and the establishment of isolation centres. The second element will include sensitization and community engagement on mask-wearing and other hygiene practices as well as anti-stigma efforts. The proposed laboratory testing and surveillance interventions include epidemiological surveillance and rapid response, as well as training and adoption of standard testing procedures. The fourth component is for the project's recruitment, management and administrative functions.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects are expected to undo economic gains the country has made over the last five years as well as slow its economic recovery. Growth in 2020 is projected to contract by as much as 8.9% owing to the pandemic. Sudan also faces a high likelihood of increasing poverty, high youth unemployment and vulnerability to extreme climate events such as drought, desertification, deforestation and flooding.

The project is aligned with the Government of Sudan's COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan as well as the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy, and the High 5 agenda on Improving the Quality of Life for the People of Africa. It complements other COVID-19 response support that the Bank is providing to the East African Community (EAC), the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) under the auspices of the African Union (AU).

"By this approval, The African Development Bank has shown continued commitment to empowering the people of Sudan to contain this pandemic while supporting the government of Sudan's quest for the economic development of its people". This according to the Country Manager, Raubil Durowoju.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease further from highs, oil dips on COVID-19 count

World stocks eased for the third day in a row and oil fell on Thursday, with Wall Street also eyeing a weaker open, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. Positive news about possible vaccines had helped push the MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020