Consul General of the Republic of Korea and Venu Srinivasan, commemorate National Foundation Day with community connect initiative

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company, commemorated the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea, 2020, by distributing 450 medical kits (consisting of non-contact Thermometer, Handwash, Sanitizer to Primary Health Centres and 3,550 kits to Government schools and Anganwadis in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:53 IST
Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and Venu Srinivasan, Chairman TVS Motor Company, Chairman, InKo Centre. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company, commemorated the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea, 2020, by distributing 450 medical kits (consisting of non-contact Thermometer, Handwash, Sanitizer to Primary Health Centres and 3,550 kits to Government schools and Anganwadis in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims at reinforcing the significance of good hygiene to ensure the safety of teachers, parents, school children in local communities across South India.

The National Foundation Day, which marks the origin of Korea, constitutes an important annual reminder of the growth of a nation which rose from the ashes of war to become one of the most dynamic countries in the world today. Every year, Consul General of the Republic of Korea and Venu Srinivasan, as Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, host an event to mark the occasion and to renew ties of goodwill and friendship with well-wishers who recognise and value the relationship between Korea and India. In these challenging times of the ongoing pandemic, the physical ceremony has been replaced this year with a unique community-connect initiative. InKo Centre, the Indo-Korean Cultural and Information Centre with assistance from TVS Motor Company, has initiated social interventions to contribute towards the health and well-being of local communities in South India. This endeavour aptly epitomises the warmth and depth that underlines the valued relationship between the two nations.

"Cheer up. We can overcome COVID-19 and economic recession if we stand strong and work together. Korea is India's best friend, and India is also Korea's best friend. Lots of Korean companies investing in India, and under the lockdown and despite difficulties such as supply chain disruption and the decline of domestic and global consumption, Korean companies are effectively overcoming all of these challenges, while taking maximum preventive measures, said Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai. "Korean companies have donated money and medical materials to help India to overcome the Coronavirus. In particular, this is meaningful, considering that India helped during the Korean War, by dispatching medical units. A friend in need is a true friend indeed. As Consul General covering the South of India, I will do my best to promote beautiful South India to ordinary Korean people and vice versa. I hope all of you to stay healthy and see all of you in person soon," said Young-seup Kwon.

"It is an honour and privilege, as Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, to co-host the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea. We are committed to the sustainable development of local communities across the country, and we believe in being enablers of good health and well-being in rural India through a plethora of social interventions," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea. "Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of TVS Motor Company focuses on helping villages develop holistically and sustainably working at the grassroot level to improve the quality of lives. I would like to extend my best wishes to the sustained development of meaningful ties of friendship between Korea and India. I take this opportunity to wish that you all stay safe to overcome these difficult times and welcome a future that ensures good health, happiness and harmony, in ample measure," said Venu Srinivasan.

A special message from the Consul General, Young-seup Kwon and from Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, Venu Srinivasan will be accessible at www.inkocentre.org/NFD/index.html along with a short film that provides a snapshot of the variety of cultural programmes presented at National Foundation Day events in the past. In addition, there will be links provided to select videos that will showcase the richness and range of Korean culture. Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, promoted by Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd., has been carrying out rural development activities since 1996. SST is working in thousands of villages spread over in five States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. SST's holistic approach focuses on critical areas of Economic Development, Health, Education, Infrastructure, Environment and Social and Cultural Development in the villages.

InKo Centre aims to promote an inter-cultural dialogue by facilitating a consistent programme that draws on the rich traditions of both India and Korea. With a focus on language, culture and information, the Centre examines the global dimensions of such a dialogue while showcasing the local and national characteristics that underpin such exchange. InKo Centre is a registered, non-profit society supported primarily by TVS Motor Company and Hyundai Motor India; the Korean Association in Chennai and a host of Indian and Korean companies based in Chennai. The Centre works in close co-operation with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, New Delhi, the Korean Cultural Centre, New Delhi and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai. Since its inception in 2006, the Centre has worked consistently with key organisations in Korea and India, to build long-term sustainable intercultural partnerships.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

