Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU asks Sri Lanka to end its import restrictions

The European Union on Thursday urged Sri Lanka to end its import restrictions put in place as a response to economic hardships caused by the COVID-10 pandemic, saying the current curbs are having a negative impact on the businesses.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:55 IST
EU asks Sri Lanka to end its import restrictions

The European Union on Thursday urged Sri Lanka to end its import restrictions put in place as a response to economic hardships caused by the COVID-10 pandemic, saying the current curbs are having a negative impact on the businesses. In April, the Lankan government stopped imports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said would be restricted to essentials. This was being widely seen as easing the pressure on the local rupee to prevent it from sliding against the US dollar.

In a statement on Thursday, the EU said it had bought more than a billion Euros worth of goods (220 billion rupees) from Sri Lanka than it bought 2018 and 2019 creating a so-called trade surplus in favour of the island nation. "Trade, however, is not a one-way street. The current import restrictions are having a negative impact on Sri Lankan and European businesses, and on Foreign Direct Investment,” it said in a statement issued by the EU Colombo office.

"Such measures impair Sri Lanka’s efforts to become a regional hub and negatively impact Sri Lankan exports by constraining the import of raw material and machinery. We recall that a prolonged import ban is not in line with World Trade Organisation regulations," it added. The call came after the Lankan government presented its 2021 budget, maintaining that import restrictions must remain in place to stabilize the rupee. The local currency had depreciated by over 9 per cent by early April against the dollar. It recorded 196.75 to the dollar and now remains stabilized around 185 levels which the government mainly attributed to the banning of vehicle imports. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the Finance Minister, presented the budget on Tuesday amid unprecedented health measures as the island nation since early October is witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 infections.

Presenting the annual budget, Rajapaksa said the expected economic growth rate for 2021 is 5.5 per cent. The GDP growth had reduced to 1.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, following a 2 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2019, the Central Bank had previously announced..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease further from highs, oil dips on COVID-19 count

World stocks eased for the third day in a row and oil fell on Thursday, with Wall Street also eyeing a weaker open, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. Positive news about possible vaccines had helped push the MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020