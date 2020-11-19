Talent500 by ANSR launches 'TakeTwo', an initiative to help women in tech relaunch their careers after a break

• The complimentary program is designed to help women technologists get industry-ready and access career opportunities at world leading Fortune 500 companies • TakeTwo will focus on women technologists who have taken a career break offering technical training from industry experts and IIT certification BENGALURU, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent500 by ANSR, a career accelerator for India's top software engineering talent, today announced the launch of TakeTwo, a complimentary initiative designed to help women technologists successfully return to the workforce. Talent500 is a product of ANSR, a global market leader for helping large global enterprises in building and operating high-impact engineering Global Capability Centres (GCCs). TakeTwo includes an upfront 6-week bootcamp with masterclasses and sessions from industry experts on technology, latest tech trends and soft skills (communication, interviewing, leadership). Further, the program would allow selected participants to join an advanced IIT certification course and access one-to-one personal mentoring over a 9-month period.

All participants will have access to exclusive opportunities from leading global companies at the end of the bootcamp. The immersive program is designed to encourage and provide opportunities to experienced women technologists, on a 1+ year break and looking to re-enter the workforce. The selection process includes an online assessment followed by an in-person interview. The batch size will be 15-30 women.

"Gender inequality and skewed representation is a challenge in the global technology space. TakeTwo aims to be a positive and inclusive program set to create change by bringing more women back into tech and making learning, insights and coaching more accessible. At ANSR, we're passionate about bringing more diversity into the workforce and we aim to add 5000+ women into the GCC space in the next 3 years," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, Talent500 by ANSR (Talent management and acquisition offering, ANSR). The TakeTwo initiative is in partnership and collaboration with Futurense and tailor-made for women with experience in core Java. The program will begin on January 18th, 2021. Registrations will open on November 16th, 2020. To register, please visit https://talent500.co/take-two.

The program will be 6 weeks long with 70+ hours of live classes and 150+ hours of collaborative hands-on projects. It will conclude with successful candidates receiving an accredited IIT certification and alumni status. The objective is to place graduating candidates at technology roles in the world's leading Fortune 500 companies with Global Capabilities Centres (GCCs) in India. About ANSR ANSR is a global leader in establishing & operating Global Capability Centers for global enterprises. Enterprises across industries and markets have relied to ANSR's expertise in building world class technology and innovation capabilities in India and Eastern Europe. ANSR's unique industry leading approach enables our clients to integrate digital platforms capabilities and global teams within the enterprise Global Capability Centers. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 60 GCCs aggregating to over 65k enterprise talent with over $1.5B in investment and using over 7M sq.ft of workspace.

About Talent500 ANSR's T500 talent platform is a continuously curated ecosystem of enterprise ready talent for digital technologies, powered by AI driven identification, curation and engagement aimed at top 10% of talent. To know more visit https://talent500.co/.