Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K

Under the federal settlement, the company will give back pay plus interest to women who applied to its manufacturing facility in Prince George, and also provide jobs to four of the women, the US Department of Labour's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programmes announced on Tuesday. The federal agency said a “compliance evaluation” showed that the federal contractor discriminated against the female applicants, who had applied for the roles in 2017.

PTI | Princesultanairbase | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:10 IST
Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K

Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at the its factory in Virginia. Under the federal settlement, the company will give back pay plus interest to women who applied to its manufacturing facility in Prince George, and also provide jobs to four of the women, the US Department of Labour's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programmes announced on Tuesday.

The federal agency said a “compliance evaluation” showed that the federal contractor discriminated against the female applicants, who had applied for the roles in 2017. The company has denied wrongdoing. They said in a statement Wednesday that “no confirmed findings were assessed,” and that they are “fully compliant under the law.” “We are eager to begin the important work of strengthening our hiring practices,” the company said, adding that the allegations raised in the agency's review “were specific to one job classification at one facility, and relate to hiring in 2017 only," the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

British-based Rolls-Royce has its North American headquarters in Reston, Virginia. They announced in August that they will close the Prince George County factory by the middle of next year due to a decline in global travel during the coronavirus pandemic. About 280 jobs will be lost when the factory closes.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will look into suggestions of banning iron-ore exports amid supply crisis: Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said there were supply constraints of iron ore for the steel sector and the Centre will look into suggestions to ban export of the key raw material. Representatives of the sector have been...

Winning 2022 BMC polls a pipe dream of BJP, says NCP leader

Winning the 2022 BMC elections will prove to be a pipe dream of the BJP, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday, a day after the saffron party exuded confidence that it will emerge victorious in the polls. NCP leader Malik made t...

Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

A voice clip purported to be that of gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging Central agencies were putting pressure on her to give a statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created a stir i...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020