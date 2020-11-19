Left Menu
AAP raking up non-core issues to help BJP govt in Goa: Cong

The Congress in Goa on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of helping the BJP government in the state by diverting people's attention from the crucial issue of coal handling by way of starting a debate over electricity tariff.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:13 IST
The Congress in Goa on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of helping the BJP government in the state by diverting people's attention from the crucial issue of coal handling by way of starting a debate over electricity tariff. Addressing a press conference, Goa Congress spokesperson Devasurabhi Yaduvanshi said AAP leader Raghav Chadha, during his visit to the state, did not talk about the issue of coal pollution and instead "raked up" the issue of power tariff.

During his visit, Chadha had challenged state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to debate on public platform over the "Kejriwal model of electricity versus the BJP model of electricity". "Chadha diverted the attention from the crucial issue of coal handling in the state, which has put the BJP government in the state on the mat," Yaduvanshi said.

Various NGOs and opposition parties are protesting against three projects including expansion of a national highway and double tracking of a railway line, claiming that these facilities are created to allow multinational companies to transport coal to their plants in Karnataka from MPT. Another Congress spokesman Trajano D'Mello accused the AAP of being a B-team of the BJP.

"The AAP is all out to salvage the saffron party from the crisis. But the voters in Goa cannot be taken for a ride by these political parties," he said. D'Mello said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is worsening and the healthcare infrastructure there was crippling.

