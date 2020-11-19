Left Menu
*WestBridge Capital partners Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Investment firm WestBridge Capital on Thursday said it has committed USD 280,000 for eradicating child labour from India and has joined hands with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) for this cause. WestBridge Capital has committed the said amount for the current year to help rehabilitate hundreds of rescued child labourers at Bal Ashram and Mukti Ashram, part of the Satyarthi Movement, it said in a release. The partnership also aims to provide resources for KSCF’s global efforts focused on transforming the political, economic, and social conditions that make children the vulnerable targets for such practices.

*** *Aviva Life Insurance launches Aviva New Wealth Builder plan Aviva Life Insurance on Thursday announced the launch of Aviva New Wealth Builder plan, which is a protection and investment plan. Aviva New Wealth Builder, is an individual non-linked, non-participating savings life insurance plan. It offers twin benefits of protection and investment and also gives an extra edge as a guaranteed plan, Aviva Life said in a release. Aviva said it has increased the entry age to 60 years under this plan so as to include more people and the subscribers get a guaranteed lump sum payout at maturity. The payout received on maturity for regular pay policies is tax-free.

*** *ManipalCigna Health Insurance 'WeCare' programme reaches 7 lakh customers ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company said its WeCare programme launched in August for infectious disease management to safeguard customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond has reached to over 7 lakh customers. The programme is designed in association with Portea Medical which is India's home healthcare pioneer in order to protect customers’ health from common diseases and ensure that they have access to 24*7 doctor helpline, live webinars and quality healthcare, it said in a release.

The programme has built a strong connection since launch in mid-August and has touched lives of 7 lakh of ManipalCigna’s retail customers, 8,000 plus medically vulnerable customers, and over 3,000 plus people on social media through two live webinars conducted with health and wellness influencers..

