Aavin sells Rs 15 cr worth sweets for Deepavali

The state-run Tamil Nadu Co- operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, more popularly known as Aavin, on Thursday said it has sold Rs 15 crore worth sweets during this Deepavali, as its sales was boosted by new offers. Despite the pandemic times, Aavin sold 114 tonnes of sweets worth Rs six crore in Chennai, earning a profit of Rs 83.50 lakh.

This was an increase of Rs 1.15 crore compared to last year's sales, an official release here from Aavin said. The institution, in service for about four decades, had sold 186 metric tonnes sweets, earning Rs 9 crore, from other areas.

It had launched five varieties of special sweets during the festive season, besides a combo pack consisting of all five. Aavin had also put up temporary stalls at around 50 places in the metro especially major bus depots, metro rail stations, and places frequented by people in large numbers, the release added.