Left Menu
Development News Edition

India poised to export hand sanitiser bottle dispensers: Govt

"With help of these initiatives and interventions, country is now not only manufacturing enough hand sanitiser bottle dispensers (pump/flip) for meeting almost all its sharply increased demand but also poised to export the same," the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:29 IST
India poised to export hand sanitiser bottle dispensers: Govt

India is poised to export hand sanitiser bottle dispensers thanks to interventions by the technology centres and tool rooms under the MSME ministry, the government said on Thursday.  "With help of these initiatives and interventions, country is now not only manufacturing enough hand sanitiser bottle dispensers (pump/flip) for meeting almost all its sharply increased demand but also poised to export the same," the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.  The interventions have also helped India in achieving self-sufficiency in hand-sanitising materials (liquid/gel) and have contributed immensely in developing/ producing auxiliary items like masks, face-shields, PPE Kits, sanitiser box, testing facilities etc, it added.  During COVID-19, the demand for hand sanitiser and its bottles increased dramatically. Accordingly, the demand for bottle dispenser (pumps) increased manifold (50 lakh per day).  However, the pre-covid manufacturing capacity of bottle dispensers/pumps in the country was at around 5 lakh per day. To meet the demand, efforts were being made to import lot of dispensers from China. However, the supply chain from abroad was totally disturbed, which led to huge price rise (Rs 30 per dispenser) for such dispensers in the country, which resulted in the hike of prices of sanitisers in the Indian market. "Realising this problem, in the beginning of May, 2020, Secretary, MSME held several rounds of meetings with the stakeholders including ministry's officials and tool rooms and technology centres. Meetings were also held with the industry including All India Plastic Manufacturers Association, All India Medical Devices Manufactures Association etc to understand how to ramp up local manufacturing of dispensers," the MSME ministry said.

The private sector was motivated to expand the capacities. However, it was realised that sudden increase in manufacturing is not possible. This situation was because the moulds were not available in the country. So far, the industry was importing moulds also. The technology centres were motivated to take up this challenge and activity. Seven moulds were required for manufacturing the dispenser components.

The ministry also approved grant for technology centres for purchase of new machinery worth Rs 26 crore for various products. "Earlier there was ban on export of sanitisers with spray pump, which is now lifted, which means that we are now in a position to export," the ministry said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Congress least bothered about welfare of people: Union min Kailash Chaudhary

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the Congress is least bothered about the welfare of people and involved only in vote-bank politics. Chaudhary was in Rajasthan to address election meetings in rural areas of the Chau...

Delhi govt ropes in teachers of its schools to be part of teams for conducting survey for COVID

The Delhi government has roped in several teachers of its schools to be part of teams conducting a door-to-door survey for COVID-19 in the national capital. Following a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind...

Sebi slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on 4 individuals for fraudulent trading activities

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 8 lakh on four individuals for indulging in the fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Focus Industrial Resources Ltd FIRL back in 2013. A fine of Rs 2 lakh each has b...

'Double burden' for Ethiopian migrants stranded as conflict rages in Tigray

When migrant worker Lula flew home to Ethiopia after eight months in Saudi detention, she thought her ordeal was over.But instead of returning to her family in Tigray, she found herself stranded in the capital, unable to contact her parent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020