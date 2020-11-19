Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain and Canada could announce trade deal in coming days - sources

Britain and Canada are very close to agreeing the terms of a free trade deal and the agreement could be announced in the coming days, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:07 IST
Britain and Canada could announce trade deal in coming days - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain and Canada are very close to agreeing the terms of a free trade deal and the agreement could be announced in the coming days, a Canadian government source said on Thursday. Britain is negotiating several bilateral trade deals to come into force once it exits a transition arrangement with the European Union at the end of this year, and many of them would simply replace the terms the bloc had already agreed.

British Trade Minister Liz Truss earlier said the government of Boris Johnson was determined to reach a trade deal with Canada before the end of the year. "We are very very close ... it's fair to say it will be a matter of days," said the Canadian source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

A second Ottawa-based source familiar with the talks also said an announcement would come very soon. News that the deal could be imminent was first reported by the Bloomberg news agency.

After leaving the EU in January, Johnson is trying to shape a "global Britain" that can strike out alone and negotiate better agreements than the bloc. But so far, his critics point out, the deals have largely been the same. The European Union already has a free trade pact with Canada. Truss said Canada and Britain were negotiating a continuity agreement, which would ensure there were no disruptions to free trade.

"I do hope that in the future, as Canada is a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership ... that we will be able to go much further and build a much deeper relationship with Canada," she told legislators. A Johnson spokesman said that in less than two years, the government had signed or agreed in principle trade agreements with 52 countries, accounting for 142 billion pounds ($187 billion) of British bilateral trade.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Britain and Canada could announce trade deal in coming days - sources

Britain and Canada are very close to agreeing the terms of a free trade deal and the agreement could be announced in the coming days, a Canadian government source said on Thursday. Britain is negotiating several bilateral trade deals to com...

Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes

Ghanas cocoa regulator threatened on Thursday to suspend the sustainability schemes used by major cocoa and chocolate companies to assure consumers that the beans they use are sustainably and ethically sourced.In comments prepared for the W...

Congress least bothered about welfare of people: Union min Kailash Chaudhary

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the Congress is least bothered about the welfare of people and involved only in vote-bank politics. Chaudhary was in Rajasthan to address election meetings in rural areas of the Chau...

Delhi govt ropes in teachers of its schools to be part of teams for conducting survey for COVID

The Delhi government has roped in several teachers of its schools to be part of teams conducting a door-to-door survey for COVID-19 in the national capital. Following a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020