IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-11-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 00:12 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a $1.6 billion tranche will be disbursed, the statement said.
"The Egyptian economy performed better than expected despite the pandemic," the IMF statement said.
Also Read: Soccer-Liverpool's Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA
- READ MORE ON:
- Egyptian