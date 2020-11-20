Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 06:45 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Brexit talks go online after EU team member contracts Covid-19 https://on.ft.com/36Mcl3i Perella Weinberg set to go public via Spac https://on.ft.com/3kTQXyg

GE in talks to build wind turbines in UK’s north-east https://on.ft.com/3fdZpXE Overview

Brexit talks will switch to a virtual format after a member of the European Union negotiating team was infected with COVID-19, with time running short for the two sides to finalise an agreement. Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners is in talks to take its advisory business public through a special purpose acquisition vehicle in a deal valuing the division at $1 billion.

General Electric Co is in talks to set up a wind turbine factory on the United Kingdom's north-east coast. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Latest News

South Australia state lockdown triggered by a "lie", restrictions to be eased

South Australias drastic six-day lockdown was triggered by a lie to contact tracers from a single individual and restrictions across the state would now be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday.The shock announce...

EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests - source

Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform, a senior official at the U.S. social media giant told Reuters.Facebook complied wi...

Taiwan says U.S. environment protection head Wheeler to visit

The Cabinet-level head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will visit Taiwan, the islands premier said on Friday, in what will be the third visit by a senior U.S. official since August.China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan a...

Trump sending damaging message to the world by not conceding election results: Biden

US President Donald Trump is sending an incredibly damaging message to the international community by not conceding the election results, President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday. Major news networks have declared Biden as the winner of t...
