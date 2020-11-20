Left Menu
Development News Edition

More people in 20-29 age group have been travelling post lockdown: Survey

More passengers who are in the 20-29 age group have been travelling after the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, according to a survey released by AirAsia India on Friday. Before the lockdown, this age group consisted of 19 per cent of the total air passengers. India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:36 IST
More people in 20-29 age group have been travelling post lockdown: Survey

More passengers who are in the 20-29 age group have been travelling after the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, according to a survey released by AirAsia India on Friday. AirAsia conducted a survey of around 2,400 passengers recently and it found that the share of flyers who are in the 20-29 age group has increased from 25 per cent before lockdown to 42 per cent after lockdown, the airline said.

The share of flyers who are in the 30-39 age group reduced from 49 per cent to 41 per cent post lockdown, as per the survey. Passengers who are over 40 years old were just 10 per cent of the total travelling public post lockdown, it stated. Before the lockdown, this age group consisted of 19 per cent of the total air passengers.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. AirAsia India's survey found that 43 per cent of the respondents travelled before lockdown, while only 25 per cent of the respondents travelled in the July-October period post lockdown. According to the survey, 50 per cent of respondents "will travel this festival season" and 36 per cent "may travel this festive season".

It also found that 43 per cent of the respondents want to travel for holiday, 30 per cent want to travel to their hometowns and 14 per cent might travel for business purposes. The airline's survey also identified that "while business travel demand remains significantly impacted, VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) including travelling to/from hometowns contributed to over 2/3rds of travel in the months post the lockdown". AirAsia India has 31 A320 aircraft in its fleet and it flies to 19 destinations in India.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • A320

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...

Hawks arrests nine suspects on Nelson Mandela Bay fraud

The Hawks Serious Corruption Offences team has arrested nine suspects on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering exceeding R56.4 million actual loss, of a potential R200 million. The suspects, aged between 30 and 65, are ...

Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Midea, one of the worlds leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Clubs official Home Appliances, White Goods HVAC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020