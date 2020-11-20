Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galeries Lafayette CEO says coronavirus crisis could halve 2020 revenue

French high-end department store chain Galeries Lafayette expects the coronavirus pandemic to halve its revenue this year, and fears foreign tourist flows may not regain pre-crisis levels before 2024, its chief executive said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:58 IST
Galeries Lafayette CEO says coronavirus crisis could halve 2020 revenue

French high-end department store chain Galeries Lafayette expects the coronavirus pandemic to halve its revenue this year, and fears foreign tourist flows may not regain pre-crisis levels before 2024, its chief executive said on Friday. "This year our revenue will be cut in half. 2020 will be difficult for our results, 2021 also. We should return to break-even in 2022," CEO Nicolas Houze told BFM Business radio.

Retailers, especially those who depend heavily on tourists, have been hit hard by government-enforced lockdowns to curb the virus and restrictions on international travel. Foreign tourists account for more than 60% of the customers of the group's flagship Haussmann store in central Paris.

"The scenario which seems the most realistic is one that has foreign tourists return from the last quarter of 2021, but this would be at 30% below what it was in 2019. There will not be a return to pre-crisis traffic before 2024," Houze said. Galeries Lafayette, which has had to endure two lockdowns to rein in coronavirus infections in France this year, backs postponing "Black Friday" discount shopping sales to Dec. 4 if in return stores can reopen soon, he added.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had called on retailers to postpone Black Friday, which runs from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, as shops selling non-essential goods have to remain closed during a lockdown slated to last until Dec.1. "What is key is being able to open our stores. If this means delaying Black Friday, there is no discussion... If we can reopen from Nov. 27 or Nov. 28, it's excellent news," he said.

Le Maire is due to meet retailers on Friday at 1400 GMT to finalise a possible agreement on a one-week Black Friday delay. Online retail giant Amazon, which has seen sales surge under lockdown, has joined France's Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, and French retailer Leclerc in agreeing to the delay.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...

Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Fr...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 PTI Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020