Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% and was on track for marginal weekly gain after signs of progress on COVID-19 vaccine pushed the index to February highs earlier this week. Energy stocks were among the top gainers as oil prices steadied, putting them on course for a third straight weekly rise on prospects of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:22 IST
European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% and was on track for marginal weekly gain after signs of progress on COVID-19 vaccine pushed the index to February highs earlier this week.

Energy stocks were among the top gainers as oil prices steadied, putting them on course for a third straight weekly rise on prospects of an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Miners also jumped over 1% on stronger metal prices. Global mood remained subdued after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said key pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve would expire on Dec. 31, putting the outgoing Trump administration at odds with the central bank.

"European markets are a bit fatigued with 2020," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. "Any more upside will come only when physical cash enters markets through stimulus measures." The benchmark STOXX 600 has gained nearly 40% from its March lows on the back of stimulus measures and hopes of a vaccine, but is still 10% below its all-time high.

UK's FTSE 100 found some support as retail sales bounced in October and British health minister said there were encouraging signs that virus cases were starting to flatten. The retail index rose 0.9% and was among the top gainers.

German fashion e-tailer Zalando rose 1.4% after its chief financial officer forecast an acceleration in growth next year. Italy's BPER Banca rose 2.3% after its top investor threw its weight behind the idea of a merger with rival Banco BPM.

French shopping mall groups Unibail and Klepierre edged higher after Amazon said it would postpone its "Black Friday" discount shopping sales in France to Dec. 4. British software company Sage plunged 10.9% after reporting a 3.7% decline in full-year organic operating profit.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee

English soccer authorities EFL have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday. In a letter addre...

RBI panel proposes to raise promoters cap to 26 pc in pvt banks

An internal working group set up by the RBI has proposed to raise the cap on promoters stake in private banks from the current 15 per cent to 26 per cent in 15 years. The group has also recommended that large corporate or industrial houses ...

BJP to hold protest against Maharashtra govt for refusing exemption on power bills

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Friday announced that it will hold a state-wide protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government on Monday, November 23, for refusing to provide exemption on the electricity bills, that state ha...

Infectiousness peaks earlier in COVID-19 patients than thought, study says

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptom onset, highlighting the need to identify and isolate cases early, according to a study. The research, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020