Amway India Awarded as "India's Greatest Workplace 2020" by The Brand Story

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amway, the world's largest Direct Selling Company, started its India operations in 1998 and today, with over two decades of presence in the Indian market, Amway India has emerged as one of the country's leading FMCG Direct Selling companies offering more than 140 distinct consumer offerings across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables. The company has a strong network of 5.5 lakh micro entrepreneurs and a resilient workforce of over 2500 direct and indirect employees. Amway is built on strong founder fundamentals of Freedom, Family, Hope & Reward which is the fulcrum to its culture. The Human resource strategy of Amway India is deeply connected with the company's vision and has a profound connection to Founders' Growth Mindset that focuses on three principles - "Live to Serve", "Love To Learn" and "Lead With Heart."

The company's differentiated employee engagement strategies in the areas of continuous learning & development, growth & career progression opportunities, top talent programs, open communication, employee wellbeing, culture of recognition and rewards, diversity & inclusion as well as innovative and progressive HR policies are what makes Amway a great place to work. Prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees has always been of utmost importance at Amway and over the past few months of the global pandemic, the company has only reinforced and strengthened it by introducing a slew of measures for work management and constant learning while ensuring optimum engagement and regular flow of information.

'Work by Design'- Working remotely while continuing to collaborate with other teams, is the way of working at Amway and is a familiar practice for the employees. Therefore, the transition to work from home was seamless. The company focused on ensuring that the employees had appropriate tool, resources, support to be as productive as possible while working remotely. Amway has also made significant changes across its offices, considering the safety and wellbeing of all its employees which include sanitization tunnel at the entry point, social distancing markings, contactless sanitizers amongst others. Amway conducted a voluntary and optional COVID test camp and home collection for all employees and their families and distributed hygiene kits which were delivered to them to protect themselves and their families against COVID-19. Moreover, the employee Mediclaim plan of Amway India also covers treatment cost arising on account of COVID-19.

Innovation and Learning - Work-life balance continues to be a key driver at Amway which believes in working together as a family whose spirit is driven by collaboration and a growth mindset. In line with this, the organization rolled out virtual engagement programmes to keep their morale high in addition to regular external webinars to learn new skills. The company has also been leveraging technology and digital platforms to conduct regular virtual townhalls to keep all colleagues updated on important developments and live health and wellness sessions for the employees and their families. The company has also introduced E-onboarding to onboard new joinees digitally, App based Leave & Attendance system, E-Parivar - digital internal magazine. The 'People Capability Gameplan' of Amway India is built on an effective learning methodology that follows a blended & innovative format of learning on the job, learning from peers, experiential learning and with structured learning formats.

Performance Management & Rewards - Amway India has a strong value-based Performance Management process that has been redesigned with an objective to inspire and encourage employee's personal growth, help them learn from their experiences and have more frequent, quality conversations that address learning, priorities and required support. Remaining committed to its employees' growth, Amway India, took a definitive step of continuing with increments, annual and mid-year elevations and recognition as per earlier plans despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The company also continued its digital rewards and recognition program 'SPARK' to continue to recognize the efforts of its employees.

Amway India also provides a range of progressive employee benefits such as Cashless Mediclaim insurance, Vehicle assistance program, Emergency Loan, Annual health check-up, One-Year Gratuity, Work by Design, House Lease policy, Leave donation program etc. The Brand Story appreciates and acknowledges the incredible contribution made by Amway India as a progressive organization that aspires to offer a purposeful life to its employees and other people as well. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story, shared, "The amazing contribution of Amway India is commendable in terms of its unwavering commitment to encourage a culture of recognizing great work and giving a due appreciation of employees who display high standard organizational values. The Brand Story feels privileged to honour Amway India with the award of India's Greatest Workplace."

