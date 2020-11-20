Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St dips on concerns over fading stimulus, virus fears

The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed over this week following two strong weeks of gains, as investors juggled between growing optimism over an effective coronavirus vaccine and near-term economic damage from the surging COVID-19 infections. Major banks have upgraded their stock market forecasts for 2021 after recent promising data from COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:43 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St dips on concerns over fading stimulus, virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday defended his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve's key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small U.S. companies with grants instead. The decision to end the program, which was deemed essential by the central bank, comes as data showed a rise in jobless claims last week as new business restrictions to control spiraling COVID-19 infections likely unleashed a fresh wave of layoffs.

California and Ohio imposed nightly curfews on Thursday, joining 20 U.S. states to have adopted new mandates this month to fight the spread of the virus. "I don't think we will go through a full-blown contraction or a complete shutdown, but as the vaccine starts to roll out there is potential for tremendous economic improvement next year," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to resume COVID-19 relief talks on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed over this week following two strong weeks of gains, as investors juggled between growing optimism over an effective coronavirus vaccine and near-term economic damage from the surging COVID-19 infections.

Major banks have upgraded their stock market forecasts for 2021 after recent promising data from COVID-19 vaccine trials. At 09:45 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.28 points, or 0.13% to 29,445.95, the lost 2.00 points, or 0.06% to 3,579.87 and the lost 9.78 points, or 0.08% to 11,894.94.

All major S&P sectors slipped, barring utilities. Pfizer Inc rose 1.8% as the company said it has applied to U.S. health regulators for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Apparel and home fashion retailer Ross Stores Inc gained 2% after its quarterly sales topped expectations. Gilead Sciences Inc fell 1% as a World Health Organization panel advised against the use of remdesivir for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, saying there was no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation.

Declining issues matched advancing ones on the NYSE, and on the Nasdaq a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and four new lows.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...

India losing USD 10.3 bn in taxes per year due to tax abuse by MNCs, evasion by individuals: Report

India is losing over USD 10.3 billion about Rs 75,000 crore in taxes every year owing to global tax abuse by MNCs and evasion by private individuals, a report said on Friday. The State of Tax Justice report said globally countries are los...

Trifurcation of capital in AP is not acceptable, will fight with ruling YSRC: APCC president Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sake Sailajanath on Friday stated that the trifurcation of capital is not acceptable to Congress and the party will fight against the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy- led government and will take the agit...

Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities from Saturday amid COVID-19 surge

In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Sura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020