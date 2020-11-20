Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need further efforts by G-20 countries to end COVID-19 crisis: FM

At a virtual meeting on Friday, the finance ministers of G-20 countries, which is a grouping of developing and developed nations, gathered to discuss their views on the global economic outlook and downside risks in the wake of COVID-19 crisis and how G20 could carry forward the collective global action initiated during the crisis. "The Finance Minister emphasised the need for further efforts by the G20 members to end the crisis and highlighted affordability and accessibility of vaccines for all as a crucial step in this direction," an official statement issued here said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:52 IST
Need further efforts by G-20 countries to end COVID-19 crisis: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday emphasised the need for further efforts by the G-20 countries to end the COVID-19 crisis, and highlighted affordability as well as the accessibility of vaccines for all as a crucial step in this direction. At a virtual meeting on Friday, the finance ministers of G-20 countries, which is a grouping of developing and developed nations, gathered to discuss their views on the global economic outlook and downside risks in the wake of COVID-19 crisis and how G20 could carry forward the collective global action initiated during the crisis.

"The Finance Minister emphasised the need for further efforts by the G20 members to end the crisis and highlighted affordability and accessibility of vaccines for all as a crucial step in this direction," an official statement issued here said. Sitharaman highlighted the G20 Action Plan as the mainstay of the G20's economic response and shared that it not only coordinates our immediate response but also guides our long-term recovery efforts.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in April published an Action Plan for the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Action Plan covers healthcare, economic and fiscal responses that G20 members have agreed to undertake, as well as measures to ensure a return to a strong and sustainable global economy, the provision of support to countries in need and the learning of lessons in preparation for future crises.

Highlighting the Debt Service Suspension Initiative as an important outcome under the G20 Saudi Arabian Presidency, Sitharaman emphasised on the need for collective and coordinated efforts by all G-20 members to achieve this deliverable..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One more South African player tests positive for COVID-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of t...

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year.&#160; There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform.&#160; However, a source c...

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...

India losing USD 10.3 bn in taxes per year due to tax abuse by MNCs, evasion by individuals: Report

India is losing over USD 10.3 billion about Rs 75,000 crore in taxes every year owing to global tax abuse by MNCs and evasion by private individuals, a report said on Friday. The State of Tax Justice report said globally countries are los...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020