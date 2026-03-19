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Energy Shock: Escalating Conflict Hits Global Supply

Energy prices soared after Iran's attack on Qatar's LNG complex, severely impacting Qatar's gas exports. This conflict has led to a sharp rise in European gas prices and oil costs, with the war's implications expanding to global energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:57 IST
Energy Shock: Escalating Conflict Hits Global Supply
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Energy prices surged sharply after Iran launched an attack on Qatar's world-renowned LNG complex, prompting damages that may take up to five years to repair. This act fulfilled the dire apprehensions surrounding the conflict initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

QatarEnergy CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, reported potential force majeure on contracts with nations like Italy and China due to the resultant impact on Qatar's LNG production. Consequently, Europe's gas prices soared by 35%, while oil prices also spiked significantly before moderating in the afternoon.

Al-Kaabi expressed his dismay at Qatar being targeted by a fellow Muslim country during Ramadan. Analysts have highlighted Israel's assault on Iran's gas infrastructure and Iran's subsequent retaliation as pivotal conflict escalations. The attacks targeted Middle Eastern energy infrastructure, significantly affecting the global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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