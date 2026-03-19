Energy Shock: Escalating Conflict Hits Global Supply

Energy prices surged sharply after Iran launched an attack on Qatar's world-renowned LNG complex, prompting damages that may take up to five years to repair. This act fulfilled the dire apprehensions surrounding the conflict initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

QatarEnergy CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, reported potential force majeure on contracts with nations like Italy and China due to the resultant impact on Qatar's LNG production. Consequently, Europe's gas prices soared by 35%, while oil prices also spiked significantly before moderating in the afternoon.

Al-Kaabi expressed his dismay at Qatar being targeted by a fellow Muslim country during Ramadan. Analysts have highlighted Israel's assault on Iran's gas infrastructure and Iran's subsequent retaliation as pivotal conflict escalations. The attacks targeted Middle Eastern energy infrastructure, significantly affecting the global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)