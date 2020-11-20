12 special trains cancelled due to farmers' agitation in Punjab: Railways

12 special trains cancelled due to farmers' agitation in Punjab: RailwaysPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:35 IST
The Railways has cancelled 12 festival special trains due to the farmers' agitation in Punjab while route of a train was diverted
North Western Railway chief public relations officer Sunil Beniwal said pairs of trains on Jammu Tawi-Ajmer, Barmer-Rishikesh, Bathinda-Delhi, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi, Ajmer-Amritsar biweekly and Bandra terminus-Jammu Tawi weekly had been cancelled for different time periods
He said the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh train service, which departed on Thursday, would run the converted route via Rohtak-Bhiwani-Hisar-Sadulpur-Hanumangarh.
