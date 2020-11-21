Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 injured as bus coming from Agra collides with tree in Delhi

Twelve people were injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a tree on the Mathura Road here in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The driver fled after the accident, and efforts are underway to nab him, they said. Police were informed about the accident near Sukhdev Vihar at 3.22 am. Agra depot officials has been informed, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:29 IST
12 injured as bus coming from Agra collides with tree in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people were injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a tree on the Mathura Road here in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The driver fled after the accident, and efforts are underway to nab him, they said.

Police were informed about the accident near Sukhdev Vihar at 3.22 am. The crash took place in front of the Central Road Research Institute near a CNG pump, a senior police officer said.

The bus was coming from Bah in Agra and was headed for ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, he said. Twelve passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while 10 more were given first-aid at the spot by CATS ambulance staff, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

A case of accident has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, he added. Agra depot officials has been informed, the police said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru

A new-look FC Goa, strengthened with the addition of new foreign players and a new head coach, will begin their Indian Super League campaign with a new vigour when they clash with formidable Bengaluru FC, here on Sunday. FC Goa have never w...

LSR student suicide: LSR announces fee rebate, committee to provide laptops on need basis

Following the suicide of a student allegedly over financial constraints, the Lady Sri Ram College has announced reduction in fee for a few courses, setting up a committee to provide laptops and allowed some second-year students to reside in...

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Song Hye-Kyo went for a long hiatus after her marriage split from Song Joong-Ki. She took a break from the small and big screens. Now it seems like her break could come to an end soon.Many fans of Song Hye-Kyo may not know that she has rece...

Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least 3 killed

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and wounding a dozen more, police officials said. The explosions, close to the diplomatic enclave, sent w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020