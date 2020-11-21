Japan to halt domestic travel campaign in areas of high virus cases

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here. Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its...
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development in the South and Cen...
Emmy-winning writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been roped in to write Deadpool 3, along with Ryan Reynolds who is all set to return as the foul-mouthed mercenary. According to Variety, the Molyneux sisters are longtime...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday condoled the death of noted elephant expert Ajay Desai and recalled his guidance to the state on matters related to elephants. Expressing grief over his death, Palaniswami said Desai, a re...