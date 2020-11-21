Chitkara University organized a 'Leadership Talk on Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Chitkara University organized a leadership talk on the theme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' on 21 November 2020, with eminent experts from the top echelons of the industry and government disseminate knowledge and experience. Inspired from Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's call for creating an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Chitkara University recently invited top industry leaders to layout challenges and share the potential roadmap for creating a self-sufficient nation with respect to industrial output, skill enablement, and service sector growth.

The leadership talk was an outcome of Chitkara University's unrelenting focus on nation-building through knowledge dissemination, especially in the backdrop of a nationwide call to create a self-reliant Bharat. The 'Leadership Panel Discussion' witnessed the industry leaders lay out the challenges, opportunities and transformation, which they are envisaging and already taking place.

The panel discussion was organized in the backdrop of the economic packages, rules and policies announced nationwide to enable India to stand on its own feet in every domain per se by the Government. The panel of experts included representation from infrastructure, automobile, service sectors, industry associations and the Ministry of Electronics and Information, GOI.

The panel was graced by Amit Gossain (Managing Director, Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd.), AS Subramaniyan (VP-Sales, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens India.), Dr Ganesh Mani (Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.), Sriram Ramakrishnan (Managing Director, Fuji Electric India Pvt Ltd.), Sanjeev Malhotra (CEO, NASSCOM CoE), Mustafa Wajid (Managing Director, Meher Group), and Ajai Gaur (Senior Director, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology). The panel members agreed upon the fact that Atmanirbhar Bharat is a sure shot game changer and will bring innumerable challenges and opportunities to the industries and citizens alike. The initiative will have far-reaching consequences on the Higher Education sector & Skill Development Sector, and these sectors will have a lot of catching up to do.

The panel also applauded the organizers for taking the lead and opening the stage to discuss the potential opportunities the students can prepare themselves to join this nation-building revolution. The experts also offered the Chitkara University students a piece of advice on how they can reap maximum benefits out of this mission-critical objective, which will make India a Skilled Talent Pool for the world to realize it as "Industry of the World" and ride on the wave.

Dr Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University expressed gratitude towards the panel for coming together to discuss and lay out a plan for this herculean nation-building mission. "When India speaks of becoming self-reliant, it doesn't advocate a self-centred system. Chitkara University affirms its full support to the Prime Minister's mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we will keep doing what we do the best. We will keep creating knowledge dissemination opportunities with the help from Industry leaders and with the industry. We will keep offering courses that are co-developed with industry players to produce professionals that will contribute to nation-building for the generations to come. Jai Hind," he said.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. The University offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. University's ranking laurels include getting featured in the Prestigious Times Higher Education Impact rankings 2020, 26th rank in the DataQuest's 'Top 100 T Schools in India-2020' survey, and Chitkara Business School achieving 43rd rank in the BusinessWorld's coveted 'Top B-Schools - 2019' survey, and 35th rank in the OUTLOOK I Care B-School rankings 2020.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.