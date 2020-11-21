Left Menu
Four more MoUs are in the pipeline to be signed with GIA: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said four more MoUs are in the pipeline to be signed with global innovation alliance (GIA) partner countries, including the US, mainly in the aerospace sector.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:30 IST
The Deputy Chief Minister said this at the conclusion of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 here which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. Image Credit: ANI

The Deputy Chief Minister said this at the conclusion of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 here which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.

"This summit has witnessed 8 MoUs with our partner countries and four more are in the pipeline. Out of which two MoUs will be signed with the USA in the aerospace sector," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release. "We are expecting exchange of ideas in this sector between India and our global innovation alliance partner countries which may translate into investments in future," he said.

The government on Friday had announced 8 MoUs and intentions for collaboration with partner countries. The countries Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, UK and the USA-- showed their intent in partnering with the government of Karnataka in the areas of skilling, R&D, ecosystem connects, life science and biotechnology, healthcare, aerospace and defence, education, sports economy and automotive, it had said.

Narayan said Bengaluru has always taken charge to lead the transformation of India with innovation, science and technology. "The theme of this years summit was 'Next is Now', building on the success of our event last year. Innovation, especially in leveraging disruptive technologies, is the need of the hour.

Through the sessions, panels, presentations, knowledge caf, etc., we have created a larger platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas," he said. He added that Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for rapid innovation, synergies between biotechnology and information technology and global cooperation.

The DCM said the dates of 'BTS 2021' will be announced. However, it will be held in November. "The next BTS will be conducted physically and virtually for extending its global reach," he said.

