Will resume Punjab train services at earliest: Rlys

The Railways said on Saturday that it would resume goods and passenger train services in Punjab following the state government's communication to them that the tracks were clear for operations, hours after the farmers decided to allow the services to operate. Sources indicated that the goods and passenger train operations would begin from Tuesday.

"Railways has received communication from Government of Punjab for the resumption of both goods and passenger train services. It has been informed that tracks are now clear for train operations," the ministry tweeted. "Railways will take steps towards restoration of train services in Punjab at the earliest after undertaking necessary maintenance checks and completing other laid down protocols," it added.

Earlier, the farmer bodies protesting against the Centre's farm laws decided to lift their blockade of passenger trains for 15 days from Monday. However, they said the rail tracks would again be blocked if the government failed to resolve their issues. The train services have remained suspended in the state since September 24, when farmers launched their rail blockade against the Centre's recently-enacted agriculture-related laws.