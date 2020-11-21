Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will resume Punjab train services at earliest: Rlys

The Railways said on Saturday that it would resume goods and passenger train services in Punjab following the state government's communication to them that the tracks were clear for operations, hours after the farmers decided to allow the services to operate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:12 IST
Will resume Punjab train services at earliest: Rlys
"Railways has received communication from Government of Punjab for the resumption of both goods and passenger train services. It has been informed that tracks are now clear for train operations," the ministry tweeted. Image Credit: ANI

The Railways said on Saturday that it would resume goods and passenger train services in Punjab following the state government's communication to them that the tracks were clear for operations, hours after the farmers decided to allow the services to operate. Sources indicated that the goods and passenger train operations would begin from Tuesday.

"Railways has received communication from Government of Punjab for the resumption of both goods and passenger train services. It has been informed that tracks are now clear for train operations," the ministry tweeted. "Railways will take steps towards restoration of train services in Punjab at the earliest after undertaking necessary maintenance checks and completing other laid down protocols," it added.

Earlier, the farmer bodies protesting against the Centre's farm laws decided to lift their blockade of passenger trains for 15 days from Monday. However, they said the rail tracks would again be blocked if the government failed to resolve their issues. The train services have remained suspended in the state since September 24, when farmers launched their rail blockade against the Centre's recently-enacted agriculture-related laws.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank warns G20 against doing too little to tackle debt problems

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday warned G20 leaders that failing to provide more permanent debt relief to some countries now could lead to increased poverty and a repeat of the disorderly defaults seen in the 1980s.Malpass sai...

People who purchased firearms during pandemic more likely to be suicidal: Study

According to a study by Rutgers University, researchers suggest that people who have purchased a firearm during the pandemic are more likely to be suicidal than other firearm owners. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventiv...

Putin compares nature of COVID-induced global economic crisis to Great Depression

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday at the G20 summit called the economic crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a major world crisis since the Great Depression. The scale of the challenges that humanity faces in 2020 is tr...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020