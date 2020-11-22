Left Menu
Sukoon Health to invest over Rs 100 cr to open 4 health centres by 2023-end

The company currently has a tie up with Fortis Healthcare for its Gurugram-based super specialty hospital which has three psychiatric ICUs. "We will plan to add 200 more beds by the end of 2023 as part of expansion and create Sukoon Health Centres across India," Sukoon Health MD Vidit Bahri told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:23 IST
Sukoon Health to invest over Rs 100 cr to open 4 health centres by 2023-end

Mental healthcare provider Sukoon Health is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore to open four centres in the country by the end of 2023 as part of its expansion plans, a top company official said. The company currently has a tie up with Fortis Healthcare for its Gurugram-based super specialty hospital which has three psychiatric ICUs.

"We will plan to add 200 more beds by the end of 2023 as part of expansion and create Sukoon Health Centres across India," Sukoon Health MD Vidit Bahri told PTI. As part of the plan, Sukoon Health Mohali centre in Punjab will be launched by 2021-end, which will be a 50-bedded centre and Kolkata centre by the end of 2022 which would also be a 50-bedded facility, he added.

Bahri, however, did not disclose the locations of other two centres. When asked about the investment the company will be making for the expansion and their plans to fund it, Bahri said, "The company will be making close to USD 15 million (over Rs 100 crore) for the expansion, and it will be funded through personal and VC finance".

On the company's relationship with Fortis Healthcare, he said, "We have an operations and management partnership with Fortis Healthcare"..

