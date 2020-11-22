Left Menu
Development News Edition

World noticing positive changes in Delhi, says CM as national capital features among world's best cities

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi and credited the people for the national capital featuring at the 62nd position in the list of the world's best cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 20:35 IST
World noticing positive changes in Delhi, says CM as national capital features among world's best cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi and credited the people for the national capital featuring at the 62nd position in the list of the world's best cities. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi was the only Indian city in the list and has improved its rank from the previous 81st spot.

"Such a good news for all Dilliwalas. All dilli walas have worked so hard in the last six years to make it happen. The world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The deputy chief minister in his tweet congratulated Delhiites and the chief minister for his leadership.

"Congratulations to all the proud people of Delhi and @ArvindKejriwal for the leadership. Our beloved Delhi is ranked 62 in World's Best cities. The only Indian city in the list. There is significant improvement from the past ranking i.e. 81," he tweeted. The global ranking of 100 cities with over a million population was released recently by Vancouver headquartered Resonance Consultancy Ltd.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Delhi evening markets ordered shut for violating COVID-19 norms

The West Delhi district authorities Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask, officials said. The District Disaster Management Au...

Maj Gen (retd) R N Chibber passes away at 86; J-K Lt Guv expresses condolence

Major General retd R N Chibber, who had participated in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, passed away at his residence here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday. He was 86.Born on September 23, 1934, Gen. Chibber was commissioned into the Army o...

Biden inauguration will be scaled down amid COVID, aide says

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be a scaled-down version of the usual traditions that will not endanger Americans health amid the coronavirus pandemic, a top aide said on Sunday. I think its going to definitely have to be...

UK Treasury chief shows no sign of turning off spending taps

The UKs treasury chief batted away speculation Sunday that he is about to turn off the spending that has buoyed the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying now is not the time to worry about the governments record peacetime borrowing. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020