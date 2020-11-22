Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to send more police to Senegal to curb illegal migration, says foreign minister

Spain will increase its police presence in Senegal to tackle criminal networks behind an upsurge in illegal migration from the West African coast to its territory, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Sunday.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:47 IST
Spain to send more police to Senegal to curb illegal migration, says foreign minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spain will increase its police presence in Senegal to tackle criminal networks behind an upsurge in illegal migration from the West African coast to its territory, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Sunday. She spoke after meeting her counterpart in the Senegalese capital Dakar to discuss the crisis, which has seen around 17,000 migrants land on the Canary Islands this year, a more than 1,000% increase from 2019, driven by economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To encourage would-be migrants to pursue regular channels, Spain will broaden the social security rights of Senegalese citizens legally resident in Spain, Gonzalez Laya told reporters. In addition, it will reinforce its "presence of men and women from the Guardia Civil, the national police, fighting to dismantle criminal networks of human trafficking in this country," she said without giving further details.

The Guardia Civil has worked with the Senegalese Coast Guard since 2006 to intercept and deter migrants from undertaking the perilous Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of northwestern Africa. More than 400 people from Senegal are believed to have died attempting the passage since the beginning of October alone, Alarm Phone, a hotline service for migrants stranded at sea, says.

On Thursday, local authorities in Cape Verde said the bodies of six presumed migrants had washed up on the shore of the island of Sal, which lies over 600 km (373 miles) off the West African coast. Meanwhile, Senegalese police in the fishing town of Mbour said a boat carrying 52 migrants had been intercepted as it prepared to launch on the night of Nov. 19.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Delhi evening markets ordered shut for violating COVID-19 norms

The West Delhi district authorities Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask, officials said. The District Disaster Management Au...

Maj Gen (retd) R N Chibber passes away at 86; J-K Lt Guv expresses condolence

Major General retd R N Chibber, who had participated in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, passed away at his residence here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday. He was 86.Born on September 23, 1934, Gen. Chibber was commissioned into the Army o...

Biden inauguration will be scaled down amid COVID, aide says

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be a scaled-down version of the usual traditions that will not endanger Americans health amid the coronavirus pandemic, a top aide said on Sunday. I think its going to definitely have to be...

UK Treasury chief shows no sign of turning off spending taps

The UKs treasury chief batted away speculation Sunday that he is about to turn off the spending that has buoyed the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying now is not the time to worry about the governments record peacetime borrowing. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020