Indira IVF is now in 93 centres across India

Guided by the philosophy based on four pillars - affordability, accessibility, awareness and assurance - Indira IVF are forerunners in the industry, making infertility procedures affordable for low- and middle-income families to fulfil their dreams of having a baby. Indira IVF today is the largest and the most recognized fertility chains of hospitals in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:21 IST
- Improving accessibility for couples seeking treatment for infertility - Adds 5 new centres (Nanded, Warangal, Sirsa, Gulbarga and Ujjain) MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indira IVF, the largest player in the infertility treatment space in India, in its efforts to provide affordable and best in class treatment to couples seeking infertility treatment has added five new centres in Tier-III cities namely, Nanded, Warangal, Sirsa, Gulbarga in the first half of FY20-21 and in Ujjain this month. The infertility specialist clinics chain now runs 93 centres across the country, helping desirous couples fulfil their dream of parenthood. Indira IVF's intent for their patients' wellbeing goes beyond their reproductive health, and hence, abiding by the guidelines laid by the government, the organization had shut down all their treatment centres for over two months. On June 3, 2020, Indira IVF once again opened its doors to aspiring couples, and is optimistic that the pre-COVID volume of IVF procedures will restore by December this year. Currently, all Indira IVF centres strictly adhere to government protocols of running the centres and ensures that the utmost safety standards are maintained for their staff and patients visiting the clinic. Speaking on the development Dr. Kshitiz Murdia-CEO, Indira IVF, said, "We are living in unprecedented times and everyone is dealing with a number of challenges and uncertainties in their lives. The inability to bear children can be emotionally distressing for desirous families. Living by our vision to make infertility treatment affordable and accessible to all desirous couples, we have improved our reach by adding five more centres this year." He added, "We are witnessing a huge influx of inquiries from Tier II and Tier III cities. The growing awareness, knowledge about IVF and fertility issues has helped the sector to grow and craft a niche segment in the healthcare space. Young individuals and couples have become increasingly cognizant of their reproductive health and constitute a major share of all IVF procedures carried out at Indira IVF." Indira IVF has delivered top IVF success rates with over 33000+ embryo transfers per year making it one of the best fertility clinics in the country. With over 200 IVF specialists and 125 embryologists that have heralded the clinics to the highest number of IVF procedures that are performed in India, Indira IVF has been consistently been a leading fertility clinic achieving excellent success rates over the last 10 years. Guided by the philosophy based on four pillars - affordability, accessibility, awareness and assurance - Indira IVF are forerunners in the industry, making infertility procedures affordable for low- and middle-income families to fulfil their dreams of having a baby.

Indira IVF today is the largest and the most recognized fertility chains of hospitals in the country. Armed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Indira IVF helps countless couples navigate the often-complicated journey of infertility and ultimately realize their dream of starting a family. About Indira IVF Indira IVF is India's largest infertility speciality clinics chain with 93 centres across the country, supported by a passionate workforce of over 2200 people. Indira IVF performs about 33,000+ IVF procedures a year - the highest number in the country.

As a responsible leader, Indira IVF constantly strives to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths and misinformation about infertility. Indira IVF is also committed to developing and grooming talent for fertility treatments. Through the Indira Fertility Academy it collaborates with like-minded organisations and institutions to further this cause. Having perceived the potential of Indira IVF in the sector, TA Associates, a leading global equity firm from the U.S., invested in the organisation in 2019. Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr. Ajay Murdia.

For more information log onto https://www.indiraivf.com/ Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340384/Indiara_IVF_Members.jpg PWR PWR.

