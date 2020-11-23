Equity indices trade flat during afternoon session

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat on Monday afternoon. The Indian equity markets were trading with marginal gains on Monday noon, on hopes of a rapid rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 44,164.17 and was trading at 43,941.22 (at 12:30 pm), up by 58.97 points or 0.13 per cent. BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,271.15 points and low of 43,747.22 points so far in the trading session.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,887.00 points (at 12:30 pm), up by 27.95 points or 0.22 per cent. During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- energy up by 3.01 per cent, healthcare higher by 2.04 per cent and information technology increased by 2.12 per cent.

The sectors, which were trading lower were -- telecom down by 1 per cent, consumer durables plummeted by 0.99 per cent and finance lower by 0.89 per cent. (ANI)