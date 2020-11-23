Equity indices trade flat during afternoon session

Left Menu
The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat on Monday afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat on Monday afternoon. The Indian equity markets were trading with marginal gains on Monday noon, on hopes of a rapid rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 44,164.17 and was trading at 43,941.22 (at 12:30 pm), up by 58.97 points or 0.13 per cent. BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,271.15 points and low of 43,747.22 points so far in the trading session.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,887.00 points (at 12:30 pm), up by 27.95 points or 0.22 per cent. During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- energy up by 3.01 per cent, healthcare higher by 2.04 per cent and information technology increased by 2.12 per cent.

The sectors, which were trading lower were -- telecom down by 1 per cent, consumer durables plummeted by 0.99 per cent and finance lower by 0.89 per cent. (ANI)

