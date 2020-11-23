Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI, ML, 5G, IoT will be most important tech in 2021: Study

On which would be the most important technologies, nearly one-third of the total respondents (32 per cent) said AI and ML followed by 5G (20 per cent) and IoT (14 per cent), according to an IEEE statement. Manufacturing (19 per cent), healthcare (18 per cent), financial services (15 per cent) and education (13 per cent) are the industries that most believe would be impacted by technology, according to the CIOs and CTOs surveyed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:12 IST
AI, ML, 5G, IoT will be most important tech in 2021: Study

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI): Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) would be the most important technologies in 2021, according to a new study by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The technical professional organisation on Monday released the results of a survey of Chief Information Officers (CIO) and Chief Technology Officers (CTO) in the US, the UK, China, India and Brazil.

The survey was on the most important technologies for 2021, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the speed of their technology adoption and the industries expected to be most impacted by technology. On which would be the most important technologies, nearly one-third of the total respondents (32 per cent) said AI and ML followed by 5G (20 per cent) and IoT (14 per cent), according to an IEEE statement.

Manufacturing (19 per cent), healthcare (18 per cent), financial services (15 per cent) and education (13 per cent) are the industries that most believe would be impacted by technology, according to the CIOs and CTOs surveyed. At the same time, more than half (52 per cent) of CIOs and CTOs see their biggest challenge as dealing with aspects of COVID-19 recovery in relation to business operations.

These challenges include a permanent hybrid remote and office work structure (22 per cent), office and facilities reopenings and return (17 per cent), and managing permanent remote working (13 per cent). However, 11 per cent said the agility to stop and start IT initiatives as this unpredictable environment continues would be their biggest challenge.

Another 11 per cent cited online security threats, including those related to remote workers, as the biggest challenge they see. CIOs and CTOs surveyed have sped up adopting some technologies due to the pandemic.

More than half (55 per cent) of respondents have accelerated adoption of cloud computing, 52 per cent have accelerated 5G adoption and 51 per cent have accelerated AI and ML. The adoption of IoT (42 per cent), augmented and virtual reality (35 per cent) and video conferencing (35 per cent) technologies have also been accelerated due to the global pandemic.

Compared to a year ago, CIOs and CTOs overwhelmingly (92 per cent) believe their company is better prepared to respond to a potentially catastrophic interruption such as a data breach or natural disaster. "Whats more, of those who say they are better prepared, 58 per cent strongly agree that COVID-19 accelerated their preparedness," the statement said.

Asked which technologies would have the greatest impact on global COVID-19 recovery, one in four (25 per cent) of those surveyed said AI and ML. The top two concerns for CIOs and CTOs when it comes to the cybersecurity of their organisation are security issues related to the mobile workforce including employees bringing their own devices to work (37 per cent) and ensuring the IoT is secure (35 per cent).

This is not surprising, since the number of connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, sensors, robots and drones is increasing dramatically. Slightly more than one-third (34 per cent) of CIO and CTO respondents said they can track and manage 26-50 per cent of devices connected to their business, while 20 per cent of those surveyed said they could track and manage 51-75 per cent of connected devices.

"The IEEE 2020 Global Survey of CIOs and CTOs" surveyed 350 CIOs or CTOs in the US, the UK, China, India and Brazil from September 21 - October 9, 2020, it was stated..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trans teen takes legal action over gender care delay in UK

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A transgender teenager is taking legal action against Englands health service over a delay in accessing specialist gender care, his lawyers said on Monday, as global debate rages ...

Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting

Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is playing five times better than what he was a year ago and could take up multiple roles for Australian cricket, including the job of a finisher. Stoinis scored 352 runs and ...

Indonesia hits half million virus cases as infection spike strains hospitals

Indonesia reached a grim milestone on Monday in surpassing more than half a million coronavirus cases, as average new daily infections hit a record and hospitals in the countrys most populated province edged closer to capacity.Indonesia now...

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy

- The first of the two books, a practical guide to positivity and self-fulfillment, will be out in 2021. NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020