Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets march higher on vaccine progress; RIL, IT stocks sparkle

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed 2.72 per cent, accounting for most of the Sensex's gains, after the Competition Commission on Friday evening said it has approved the conglomerate's proposed acquisition of Future Group's retail assets. "While global cues remained favourable, a sharp rebound in IT, pharma, metals and Reliance Industries led domestic equities to register further gains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:10 IST
Markets march higher on vaccine progress; RIL, IT stocks sparkle
Representatve image Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmarks made a winning start to the week on Monday as positive results from another COVID-19 vaccine candidate bolstered investor confidence globally. A recovering rupee and unabated foreign fund inflows added to the momentum, traders said. After touching a record intra-day high of 44,271.15, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 194.90 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 44,077.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 67.40 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 12,926.45.

ONGC was the top performer on the Sensex chart, surging 6.84 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and TCS. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed 2.72 per cent, accounting for most of the Sensex's gains, after the Competition Commission on Friday evening said it has approved the conglomerate's proposed acquisition of Future Group's retail assets. On the other hand, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and M&M were among the main laggards, slumping up to 3.55 per cent. Global equities were on the upswing after Oxford University and AstraZeneca announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be around 90 per cent effective in preventing the disease. This is the third major vaccine trial to have reported encouraging results, after Moderna and Pfizer came out with positive Phase 3 data. "While global cues remained favourable, a sharp rebound in IT, pharma, metals and Reliance Industries led domestic equities to register further gains. However, profit booking was witnessed in select heavyweight financials after recommendation of IWG (Internal Working Group) of RBI did not favour them much, which led financials to end in red today. "Additionally, as expected strong buying in mid-cap and small-cap stocks remained visible in the backdrop of improving earnings outlook scenario. Nifty is poised to cross psychological 13,000 mark shortly. We believe improved prospects of strong corporate earnings should continue to attract foreign participation in Indian equities, which bodes well for markets," said Binod Modi, Head- Strategy at Reliance Securities. BSE IT, oil and gas, energy, teck, healthcare, utilities and power indices rallied as much as 2.89 per cent, while telecom, bankex, finance and consumer durables closed lower. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.37 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.64 per cent to USD 45.81 per barrel. The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to settle at 74.11 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan -source

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankaras wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and ...

Burkina Faso counts ballots; extremist threats affected vote

Votes are being counted in Burkina Faso after Sundays presidential and legislative elections, where threats of extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State prevented parts of the country from casting ballots. Election workers...

Rajasthan teacher's 'Dandi March' for cause of Urdu, madrasa teachers

An Urdu teacher in Rajasthan recently set off on a Dandi March of his own in a unique protest to seek a better deal for those who teach the language in the states schools and madrasas. The march from Churu in Rajasthan to Gujarats Dandi ...

Biocon to acquire 26 pc stake in Hinduja Renewables Two

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd&#160;for Rs 5.91 crore. The indicative time period for completion of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020